Jason Fraley interviews country singer/songwriter Tenille Townes about her brand new album “The Acrobat." She also reflects on her career, from getting pulled up on stage as a kid by Shania Twain, to winning Female Artist of the Year five times in a row at the Canadian Country Music Association, while crossing over in Nashville with the hit song “Somebody’s Daughter.” (Theme Music: Scott Buckley's "Clarion")
One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.