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Phillies place starting pitcher Aaron Nola on the paternity list, recall Nolan Hoffman

By WTOP Staff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola was placed on the paternity list Friday, ahead of the team’s three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nola (3-4, 5.72 ERA) wasn’t scheduled to pitch this weekend. The 32-year-old right-hander will have an extra day after the Dodgers series because the Phillies don’t play until Tuesday, when they host the San Diego Padres, a team they just swept on the road.

The team recalled right-hander Nolan Hoffman from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, along with outfielder Steward Berroa. Utility man Otto Kemp was optioned to Lehigh Valley.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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