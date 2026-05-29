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Nice stays in Ligue 1 after beating Saint-Etienne in playoff

By WTOP Staff

NICE, France (AP) — Nice stayed in Ligue 1 after beating Saint-Etienne 4-1 in the second leg of their promotion-relegation playoff on Friday.

All of the goals came in the second half with striker Elye Wahi sealing the victory with two late goals.

French Cup runner-up Nice finished 16th in Ligue 1 and Saint-Etienne placed third in Ligue 2.

The first leg finished 0-0 on Tuesday and the return leg was played behind closed doors after crowd trouble marred Nice’s final league game.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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