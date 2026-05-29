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New patriarch assumes role in Iraq in one of Middle East’s most important Christian churches

By WTOP Staff

BAGHDAD (AP) — The new patriarch of one of the most important Christian churches in the Middle East assumed his duties Friday in the Iraqi capital weeks after he was elected for the post.

Polis III Nona, who was born Amel Shamoon Nona, 58, replaced Cardinal Louis Sako of the Chaldean Catholic Church, who stepped down in March saying he had asked to retire to pursue “prayer, writing and simple service.”

The new patriarch previously served as the Archbishop of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul and the Archbishop of Sydney, before becoming the patriarch for the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and the World.

He was elected on April 12, a month after Sako, 76, retired.

Partriach Nona’s inauguration comes at a time when the numbers of Christians in Iraq have been dropping since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein and the rise of the Islamic State group before they were defeated.

During the rule of IS that declared a caliphate in large parts of Iraq and Syria, Christians suffered discrimination and churches were blown up by the extremists.

IS was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and two years later in Syria.

The Chaldean Catholic Church is one of the nearly two dozen Eastern Rite churches that are in full communion with Rome. It is one of the four that claim links to the ancient Church of the East, located in Mesopotamia, and is today prevalent in Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, as well as in the diaspora.

The number of Christians in Iraq today is estimated at 150,000, compared with 1.5 million in 2003. Iraq’s total population is more than 40 million.

Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

By WTOP Staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beijing banned four New Zealand lawmakers from traveling to China for a year and demanded they apologize because they visited Taiwan on a parliamentary trip, according to a message from the Chinese embassy conveyed via parliamentary officials and shown to The Associated Press on Thursday. China has hit lawmakers from other countries with sanctions related to contact with Taiwan before, but it's the first time for New Zealand parliamentarians, the government in Wellington said. Beijing has been increasing pressure in recent years on the democratically governed island that it claims as its own territory. Two lawmakers reached by the AP on Thursday rejected the demand for an apology, while the other two could not be immediately reached. New Zealand's government said it would express concern about the travel bans to Beijing. The elected officials visited Taipei in May, as New Zealand parliamentarians have done “for decades,” a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
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