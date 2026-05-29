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Mexico president Sheinbaum gifts her World Cup ticket to Indigenous athlete

By WTOP Staff

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum delivered a promise on Friday by giving away her ticket to the World Cup opening match.

Sheinbaum, the first female president in the country’s 200-year history, donated her ticket No. 00001 to Yolett Cervantes Cuaquehua, a 21-year-old Indigenous woman from the eastern state of Veracruz.

Mexico plays the opening match against South Africa on June 11 at Azteca Stadium.

Cervantes Cuaquehua was selected by a jury after winning a contest for her ball-handling skills.

“They are the pride of Mexico. They will not represent the president, or the head of government, they will represent Mexico,” Sheinbaum said at a press conference to give away the ticket to Cervantes Cuaquehua.

Sheinbaum also gave away tickets to other matches being played in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey — the Mexican venues for the World Cup — to three other amateur athletes aged 16, 22, and 23. They were also selected by the jury as part of a contest organized by the government.

“Thank you so much for considering us,” Cervantes Cuaquehua said.

Sheinbaum in March ruled out attending the opening game, stating she wanted to give prominence to young Mexican female soccer players.

“I think a young woman who plays soccer is a great representative of our country. Very few people will be able to attend the opening,” Sheinbaum said at the time. She added she will watch the game at the Zócalo, the capital’s main square, where a Fan Fest will be set up.

The president’s announcement generated mixed reactions in Mexico. While some considered it a commendable decision, others criticized it, arguing that it was a missed opportunity to promote the country.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

By WTOP Staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beijing banned four New Zealand lawmakers from traveling to China for a year and demanded they apologize because they visited Taiwan on a parliamentary trip, according to a message from the Chinese embassy conveyed via parliamentary officials and shown to The Associated Press on Thursday. China has hit lawmakers from other countries with sanctions related to contact with Taiwan before, but it's the first time for New Zealand parliamentarians, the government in Wellington said. Beijing has been increasing pressure in recent years on the democratically governed island that it claims as its own territory. Two lawmakers reached by the AP on Thursday rejected the demand for an apology, while the other two could not be immediately reached. New Zealand's government said it would express concern about the travel bans to Beijing. The elected officials visited Taipei in May, as New Zealand parliamentarians have done “for decades,” a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
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