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Italy U21 forward Cristian Volpato switching nationality to Australia ahead of World Cup

By WTOP Staff

SYDNEY (AP) — Italy Under-21 forward Cristian Volpato is changing national eligibility to Australia ahead of the World Cup, four years after he declined an invitation ahead of the 2022 tournament.

Football Australia said Friday the Sydney-born Volpato has been added to the Socceroos’ training camp in Los Angeles, before its squad is finalized by Monday.

The 22-year-old Sassuolo player is eligible to make the switch under FIFA rules because he never played a competitive game for the senior Italy team.

The Australian soccer body said it “received a release letter from the Italian Football Federation” — a key step for FIFA to approve switching national eligibility.

Australia opens its World Cup campaign against Turkey on June 13 in Vancouver, plays the United States six days later in Seattle, and finishes Group D against Paraguay on June 25 at the San Francisco 49ers’ stadium. The top two in the standings go to the round of 32 and the third-place team also can advance.

Volpato turned down Australia ahead of the 2022 World Cup when he played his club soccer for Roma under coach José Mourinho.

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third straight edition.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Australian court bans man from contacting Norwegian princess studying in Sydney

By WTOP Staff
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A 63-year-old man was banned on Wednesday from contacting Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexander or her family for two years as she studies at a university in Australia. David James Cook appeared in court where he was issued with a two-year Apprehended Violence Order that prevents him from entering the Sydney University campus, searching the 22-year-old royal online or contacting her or her family. Such orders are intended to prevent an individual from subjecting another person to acts of violence, intimidation or harassment. Cook told reporters as he left the Newtown Court House, in Sydney, that the order stemmed from a card he sent to Ingrid, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne.
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