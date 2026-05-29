 Skip to main content

IIHF says it will determine Russia’s eligibility on a tournament-by-tournament basis in 2026-27

By WTOP Staff

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation said Friday it will determine the status of Russia’s participation on an event-by-event basis for the 2026-27 season.

Russia has been banned from participating in any of the tournaments run by the sport’s governing body since invading Ukraine in February 2022. That included preventing Russian players, including those in the NHL, from taking part in the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The decision to evaluate eligibility on a case-by-case basis comes after a January decision to bar Russian teams, including at the youth level, was annulled following an appeal from the Russian Ice Hockey Federation. But that was not a reversal of course, as the IIHF said its disciplinary board “explicitly confirmed that this does not mean that Russia has automatically been reintegrated.”

Earlier this week, the IIHF announced it would reintegrate Belarus at the under-18 men’s and women’s events and the women’s Division IV world championship beginning this year. Belarus had also not been allowed to play since aiding Russia in its war in Ukraine.

The IIHF Council said the decision to bring back some teams from Belarus was not taken lightly.

“Based on the assessments conducted and ongoing consultations with relevant stakeholders, we believe this can be done in a safe, responsible, and controlled manner,” the council said in a statement. “The IIHF has always believed in the importance of the international hockey family staying connected through sport. Bringing the family back together is an important step forward for our federation and for the global game.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Ukraine’s drone strikes set a gloomy tone for Putin’s economic showcase

By WTOP Staff
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A massive black cloud rising above the St. Petersburg skyline from a Ukrainian drone strike set a gloomy tone for the opening of President Vladimir Putin's annual showcase of Russia's economic achievements. With Putin set to arrive Thursday in his hometown that is hosting the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Ukrainian attack a day earlier that set an oil terminal ablaze was another embarrassing blow to his efforts to minimize the impact of the 4-year-old conflict and cast it as a distant event with no effect on Russian daily life. The attack, which also targeted a naval base near Russia's second-largest city on the Gulf of Finland, underlined Ukraine’s growing capability to hit deep inside its neighbor and demonstrated that even the heavily protected city where Putin was born is increasingly vulnerable. Scores of flights were delayed or diverted at St. Petersburg’s airport and authorities cut cellphone internet service to try to prevent drone attacks.
Read Next Story

Related News

Ukraine’s drone strikes set a gloomy tone for Putin’s economic showcase

Ukrainian drones hit St. Petersburg oil terminal before city hosts Russian economic forum

Massive Russian attack kills 22 people across Ukraine, officials say, as Moscow escalates fighting