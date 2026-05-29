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How major US stock indexes fared Friday 5/29/2026

By WTOP Staff

Stock indexes closed higher on Wall Street, adding to the all-time highs they set a day earlier.

The S&P 500 added 0.2% Friday. That was the seventh straight gain for the index. The S&P 500 also closed out its ninth straight winning week, the longest such streak since 2023. Tech stocks led the way, including a 32.8% gain for Dell Technologies after the company delivered profits that blew past expectations. Dell also raised its outlook, citing powerful demand for AI computing.

The Dow added 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. European and Asian markets mostly rose. Brent crude fell 1.7%.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.43 points, or 0.2%, to 7,580.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 363.49 points, or 0.7%, to 51,032.46.

The Nasdaq composite rose 55.15 points, or 0.2%, to 26,972.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.23 points, or 0.6% to 2,919.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 106.59 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 452.76 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 628.65 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 50.11 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 734.56 points, or 10.7%.

The Dow is up 2,969.17 points, or 6.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,730.63 points, or 16.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 437.43 points, or 17.6%.

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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