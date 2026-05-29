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France asks prosecutors to investigate Israel’s treatment of Gaza flotilla activists

By WTOP Staff

PARIS (AP) — France’s government said Friday that it’s asking prosecutors to investigate Israel’s alleged violent mistreatment of activists from a flotilla to Gaza, potentially opening a route for criminal proceedings.

France had already announced an indefinite ban from French territory of Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, for what it called his “unspeakable” behavior toward flotilla activists while they were in Israeli detention, after they attempted to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot’s decision to now ask French prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges might be warranted is an additional signal of Paris’ displeasure.

Speaking on Friday to public broadcaster France Inter, Barrot said he received a report from French diplomats in Turkey that “detailed sexual violence, exposure to cold, beatings and repeated humiliations of French nationals — all acts that could constitute criminal offenses.”

“I decided yesterday to refer the matter to the public prosecutor,” he said. “This case is now in the hands of the justice system.”

Under French criminal procedure law, prosecutors determine how to follow up on complaints and whether charges could be pursued.

The Global Sumud Flotilla of 50 boats was intercepted this month in international waters some 250 miles (400 kilometers) off the coast of Israel. The Israeli government subsequently released and deported hundreds of the activists to Turkey.

Activists accused Israeli forces of mistreatment in detention, describing beatings, tasers and attack dogs. Israel denied mistreatment.

Ben-Gvir sparked global outrage after promoting a video of himself taunting detained activists.

In a May 23 post announcing a ban on Ben-Gvir entering French territory, Barrot said: “We cannot tolerate that French nationals can be threatened, intimidated or brutalized in this way — all the more so by a public official.”

Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

By WTOP Staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beijing banned four New Zealand lawmakers from traveling to China for a year and demanded they apologize because they visited Taiwan on a parliamentary trip, according to a message from the Chinese embassy conveyed via parliamentary officials and shown to The Associated Press on Thursday. China has hit lawmakers from other countries with sanctions related to contact with Taiwan before, but it's the first time for New Zealand parliamentarians, the government in Wellington said. Beijing has been increasing pressure in recent years on the democratically governed island that it claims as its own territory. Two lawmakers reached by the AP on Thursday rejected the demand for an apology, while the other two could not be immediately reached. New Zealand's government said it would express concern about the travel bans to Beijing. The elected officials visited Taipei in May, as New Zealand parliamentarians have done “for decades,” a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
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