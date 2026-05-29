Dynagas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Friday reported net income of $17.4 million in its first quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $39.9 million in the period.

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