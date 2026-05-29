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Dynagas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Friday reported net income of $17.4 million in its first quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $39.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLNG

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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