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Car crashes into a passenger terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, driver arrested

By WTOP Staff

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A disoriented man slowly drove his car through doors Friday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, alarming morning travelers inside a busy terminal but causing no major injuries, authorities said.

The 67-year-driver was immediately arrested when the SUV stopped, said Tadarial Sturdivant, vice president of emergency and support services.

The man seemed “very disoriented” and said he was there to meet actor Tom Cruise and “to save his dad,” Sturdivant said.

“It is hard for me to put semblance behind it,” Sturdivant said.

A woman trying to avoid the vehicle declined treatment for a possible leg injury, he said.

Sturdivant said the car was traveling the wrong way in front of the Evans Terminal and was able to squeeze between concrete barriers near the entrance.

He said gaps between the barriers are required under federal regulations. The suburban Detroit airport, he added, is working on a redesign.

“It was scary, man, like, we didn’t know what to do,” Sedeq Arshuhtpi, who works at the airport, told WDIV-TV. “We don’t know what’s inside that car. There’s a lot of people around. There could be a threat, so everybody was nervous.”

In January, a man drove his car at a high rate of speed into the airport’s McNamara Terminal. The driver emerged from the vehicle yelling incoherently and was arrested.

Inside Obama’s presidential museum opening this month: The cost, the books and a beehive

By WTOP Staff
CHICAGO (AP) — The Obama Presidential Center will open June 19 more than a decade after the former president chose his hometown of Chicago for the project. The museum displays campaign memorabilia and presidential artifacts, while its campus showcases a new community basketball court, public library and playground. A look at the numbers behind the former President Barack Obama's presidential museum. $850 million The approximate cost to build the 225-foot museum tower and nearly 20-acre campus, which the Obama Foundation is paying for with private donations. The cost ballooned from the initial estimates of $350 million.
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