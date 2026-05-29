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California mother sentenced to more than 12 years in missing infant son’s death

By WTOP Staff

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A California mother has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to child endangerment and other charges related to the death of her 7-month-old son.

The Press-Enterprise reports that on Friday, Rebecca Haro was sentenced in Riverside to 12 years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to child endangerment causing great bodily injury, involuntary manslaughter and accessory after the fact. Authorities said they believed Haro knew or suspected her son, Emmanuel, was being abused by his father and failed to act.

Haro didn’t address the court during her sentencing hearing.

The plea comes after Haro’s husband, Jake, was sentenced last year to more than 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

The boy went missing last August and has not been found. The couple reported Emmanuel was kidnapped outside a store in Southern California, claiming Rebecca Haro was attacked and left unconscious while changing the boy’s diaper. They were arrested a little more than a week later at their home in Cabazon, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Palm Springs.

The case drew widespread attention as authorities and members of the public fanned out to search for Emmanuel.

Inside Obama’s presidential museum opening this month: The cost, the books and a beehive

By WTOP Staff
CHICAGO (AP) — The Obama Presidential Center will open June 19 more than a decade after the former president chose his hometown of Chicago for the project. The museum displays campaign memorabilia and presidential artifacts, while its campus showcases a new community basketball court, public library and playground. A look at the numbers behind the former President Barack Obama's presidential museum. $850 million The approximate cost to build the 225-foot museum tower and nearly 20-acre campus, which the Obama Foundation is paying for with private donations. The cost ballooned from the initial estimates of $350 million.
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