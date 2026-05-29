America 250: Habitat for Humanity celebrates 50 years

Habitat for Humanity celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Since 1976, it has helped more than 65 million people around the world find safe, affordable homes.

“We bring together people to build homes, communities, and hope,” said Adrienne Goolsby, senior vice president of U.S. and Canada at Habitat for Humanity International.

Decades ago, on a community farm in Georgia, Millard and Linda Fuller developed the concept of “partnership housing,” which eventually grew into Habitat for Humanity. It was founded as a Christian-based organization seeking to put God’s love into action and help those in need of adequate shelter.

“We are building on the legacy of what home ownership really means to our families,” Goolsby said.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, the former U.S. president and first lady, worked with Habitat alongside the Fullers and shared similar values. They continued their partnership for more than three decades. Through the Carter Work Project, they helped build or repair more than 4,000 homes in 14 countries and raised awareness about housing affordability.

“They are our most famous volunteers and also very beloved,” Goolsby said. “[They] rallied hundreds of volunteers, supporters, entertainers, celebrities to the mission and actually made Habitat for Humanity known internationally.”

Habitat for Humanity is best known for its work in home construction, where volunteers and homebuyers build homes side-by-side. Homebuyers also receive financial education to learn how to budget and manage their mortgages. A common myth is that Habitat gives away houses. Actually, homebuyers obtain an affordable mortgage, often with no interest and payments based on their income. Goolsby said it’s a magical moment when you hand over the house keys to a homeowner or family.

“They are truly proud, elated, and in love,” she said. “They’re in love with all of the support that they receive when opening up the door to that home.”

Another core mission is revitalizing neighborhoods by working with local organizations and residents to understand what each community wants and needs.

“How they want to see their community grow and how they want their neighborhood to address unique challenges and opportunities,” she said. “It is the community coming together and we are facilitators.”

Through advocacy, Habitat has influenced hundreds of policy changes at the local, state, and federal levels for housing affordability. That includes increasing the supply of homes for people of all backgrounds and making sure they can live there long term.

“What does that mean to preserve, permanently, housing that’s going to be for all people?” Goolsby said. “What does that look like when we truly do have a mixed-income community where families can thrive and live together and work in harmony? We advocate for that.”

After natural disasters, civil unrest, or war, Habitat helps communities recover through shelter assistance, training, and education.

“After the disaster is long gone, we’re there for the next five to 10 years, helping to rebuild that community,” Goolsby said.

Habitat has launched a major campaign for its 50th anniversary called “Let’s Open the Door.” Across 60 countries, it is installing symbolic doors that are also original works of art by local artists. These pop-up events are meant to spark conversations about why homes matter and how opening doors creates possibilities. One event was held on the National Mall in Washington D.C.

“Let’s open the door to hope,” Goolsby said. “We believe that Habitat for Humanity has opened the doors to all types of opportunities around the world.”

You can also make a donation to design your own digital door. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity, visit its website.