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Wholesale Cash Prices

By WTOP Staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2458 1.2458
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 149.25 149.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9287 2.9016
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1758 3.1925
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.20 18.05
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.19 90.29
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1198 1.1097
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3700 4.3100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9325 4.0225
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 338.40 338.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6300 11.6200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3175 8.2075

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7437 0.7437

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3610 6.3050

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7437 0.7316

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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