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ViaSat: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $58.8 million.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.1 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.64 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSAT

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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