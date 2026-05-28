US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

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By WTOP Staff

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Ballad of Falling Dragons” by Sarah A. Parker (Avon)

2. “Ironwood” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

3. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

4. “A Parade of Horribles” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

5. “Our Perfect Storm” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

6. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

7. “26 Beauties” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “Starside (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Avon)

9. “Broken Dove” by Dani Francis (Del Rey)

10. “The Kings’ List” by Jade Presley (Red Tower)

11. “The Shippers” by Katherine Center (St. Martin’s)

12. “Fury Bound” by Sable Sorensen (Requited)

13. “The Things We Never Say” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

14. “Tom Clancy: Rules of Engagement” by Ward Larsen (Putnam)

15. “Hope Rises” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Liar’s Kingdom” by Andrew Weissmann (Little, Brown)

2. “The Joy of Money” by Carrie Joy Grimes (Harper Business)

3. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

4. “All American Patriotism” by Rachel Campos-Duffy (Harper Influence)

5. “Suicidal Empathy” by Gad Saad (Broadside)

6. “This Is Me” by Hayden Panettiere (Grand Central)

7. “The Mission Generation” by Gupta/Fewer (Wiley)

8. “Birth Vibes” by Jen Hamilton (Grand Central)

9. “The Power of Positive Habits” by Jon Gordon (Wiley)

10. “Ignite Revival” by Kathryn Krick (Charisma House)

11. “The Case for America” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

12. “Take Me to Your Leader” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Simon Six)

13. “The Lost Empire of Emanuel Nobel” by Douglas Brunt (Atria)

14. “Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About” by Isabel Klee (Morrow)

15. “Famesick” by Lena Dunham (Random House)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Fever Dream” by Elsie Silver (Atria)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 1 (graphic novel)” by Matt Dinniman (Vault)

4. “Score” by Kennedy Ryan (Forever)

5. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

6. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 30″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

7. “The Knight and the Moth” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

8. “The Daisy Chain Flower Shop” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

9. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “Game On” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

11. “Rules for the Summer” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

12. “Saltwater” by Katy Hays (Ballantine)

13. “King of Gluttony” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

14. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

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Dutch court allows rapper Ye concerts in the Netherlands

By WTOP Staff
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A judge in Amsterdam on Wednesday rejected an appeal by a Jewish organization to block two performances by the rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, ruling that the concerts are not a threat to public order. Ye has drawn widespread controversy in recent years for a series of antisemitic remarks, leaving Dutch authorities under mounting pressure to cancel the gigs on June 6 and 8. The Central Jewish Council filed the emergency lawsuit on Tuesday, arguing that Ye should be banned from the country for voicing admiration for Adolf Hilter and selling T-shirts featuring swastikas. According to the Amsterdam District Court, there were no grounds to bar Ye from performing. “There are no indications that West’s presence in the coming days will lead to concrete public order dangers,” the court said in a statement.
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