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Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Universal Corp. (UVV) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.73 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $715.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.6 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.92 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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