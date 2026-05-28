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UiPath: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $22.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $418.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $397.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $395 million to $400 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.78 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PATH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PATH

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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