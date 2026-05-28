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Trailer – American Nightmares | Season 6: The Canal Murders

By pwenzel

American Nightmares | Season 6: The Canal Murders

In the early 1990s, a serial killer hunted the canals of Phoenix, Arizona. A violent psychopath. Two grisly homicides. Methods so disturbing they drew comparisons to Jack the Ripper himself.

For decades, the killer hid in plain sight — evading justice, living in a twisted world of fantasy, while Arizona’s most infamous cold case grew cold. Investigators searched for answers. Families searched for closure. Neither found what they were looking for.

Until now.

Host Brian Peter Falk gets you closer to this chilling investigation Unraveling the threads of a case that shook a city, Brian goes beyond the headlines to uncover the dark truths that have remained buried for over thirty years. But as the investigation unfolds, it becomes clear — solving two murders is only the beginning.

How deep does this story really go? The truth lies below the surface.

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One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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