Trailer – American Nightmares | Season 6: The Canal Murders

American Nightmares | Season 6: The Canal Murders

In the early 1990s, a serial killer hunted the canals of Phoenix, Arizona. A violent psychopath. Two grisly homicides. Methods so disturbing they drew comparisons to Jack the Ripper himself.

For decades, the killer hid in plain sight — evading justice, living in a twisted world of fantasy, while Arizona’s most infamous cold case grew cold. Investigators searched for answers. Families searched for closure. Neither found what they were looking for.

Until now.

Host Brian Peter Falk gets you closer to this chilling investigation Unraveling the threads of a case that shook a city, Brian goes beyond the headlines to uncover the dark truths that have remained buried for over thirty years. But as the investigation unfolds, it becomes clear — solving two murders is only the beginning.

How deep does this story really go? The truth lies below the surface.

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