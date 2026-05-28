Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $3.1 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.74 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $19.63 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.52 billion, also beating Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TD