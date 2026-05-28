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SentinelOne: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Thursday reported a loss of $76.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $276.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, SentinelOne expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $289 million to $291 million for the fiscal second quarter.

SentinelOne expects full-year earnings in the range of 32 cents to 38 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.2 billion to $1.21 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on S at https://www.zacks.com/ap/S

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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