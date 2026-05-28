Photronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Thursday reported net income of $31.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 42 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $209.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Photronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $207 million to $215 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAB