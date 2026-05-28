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Photronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Thursday reported net income of $31.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 42 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $209.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Photronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $207 million to $215 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAB

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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