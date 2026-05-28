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PagerDuty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $121 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $122 million to $124 million for the fiscal second quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.27 to $1.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $488.5 million to $496.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PD

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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