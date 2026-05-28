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NetApp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $404 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $2.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.28 billion, or $6.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, NetApp expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

NetApp expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $9 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.58 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTAP

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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