Kohl’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $14 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.60 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSS