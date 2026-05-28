Knot Offshore: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Thursday reported net income of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aberdeen, Britain-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The tanker company that serves the energy industry posted revenue of $92 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNOP