Jets’ Kenyon Sadiq has hernia surgery. Aaron Glenn expects rookie TE to be ready in training camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq recently had surgery to repair a hernia, but coach Aaron Glenn said Thursday the first-round draft pick will be ready to participate during training camp, which begins in late July.

Sadiq, the 16th overall selection in April out of Oregon, was the second of the Jets’ three first-round picks this year and is expected to have a big role in Frank Reich’s offense as a pass-catching threat for quarterback Geno Smith.

“Sadiq had a minor procedure, so he won’t be out at practice today,” said Glenn, whose team began voluntary organized team activities on Wednesday. “It’s something that he dealt with — and we knew about — going to his last year of college, and he dealt with it during rookie minicamp (in early May).

“And we wanted to make sure we got that done right after rookie minicamp so he’ll be ready to go during training camp.”

The 6-foot-3, 241-pound Sadiq set an Oregon record last season for tight ends with 51 receptions. He’s considered a versatile tight end with terrific athleticism and joins Jeremy Ruckert, Mason Taylor — the Jets’ second-round pick last year — among those on the roster at the position.

“I can create separation, but I can also go hit someone,” Sadiq said shortly after being drafted. “Obviously the NFL is different and I have to clean some things up. But man … I’m not going to be scared to go hit somebody.”

Glenn also announced that kicker Cade York is dealing with a groin injury and wouldn’t practice this week, but should be ready to go next week.

York’s injury might have prompted the Jets to add veteran Younghoe Koo, whose signing was made official Thursday. Koo joins York and Lenny Krieg as kickers on New York’s roster.

“He’ll be part of the kicking competition,” Glenn said of Koo, who kicked in five games last season for the Giants after one with Atlanta, where he played since 2019.

Garrett Wilson coming along

Garrett Wilson, the Jets’ No. 1 wide receiver, is back on the field catching passes after missing 10 games last season with knee injuries.

“I feel great, man,” Wilson said. “I surprised myself a little bit.”

Wilson had 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three NFL seasons after being selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 draft out of Ohio State, but finished last season with just 395 on 36 catches in seven games. Wilson, who already ranks 10th on the Jets’ career list with 315 receptions in just 58 games, will be counted on to again be a focal point in the offense.

“As far as getting back to myself, I’ve got some work to do,” he said. “I’m excited, though. It’s going to be a journey. And yeah, man, I’m not that far off. I don’t want to scare nobody. I’m good. You know what I’m saying?

“But you know, I’ve got a different standard that I just want to get back to. And that’s the mission.”

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