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How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 5/28/2026

By WTOP Staff

U.S. stocks pushed to more records as companies like Dollar Tree, Snowflake and Hormel Foods kept piling up profits.

A tentative deal to extend the ceasefire in the war with Iran by 60 days also helped lift the market and rein in oil prices on Thursday.

The S&P 500 added 0.6% to its all-time high set the day before after drifting between small gains and losses in the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%, also adding to their own records from a day earlier.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 43.27 points, or 0.6%, to 7,563.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.69 points, or less than 0.1%, to 50,668.97.

The Nasdaq composite rose 242.74 points, or 0.9%, to 26,917.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 16.63 points, or 0.6% to 2,936.57.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 90.16 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 89.27 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 573.50 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 67.34 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 718.13 points, or 10.5%.

The Dow is up 2,605.68 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,675.48 points, or 15.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 454.66 points, or 18.3%.

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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