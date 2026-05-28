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Hormel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $157.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

Hormel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.28 to $1.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.2 billion to $12.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRL

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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