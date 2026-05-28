Diana Shipping: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) on Thursday reported profit of $29.1 million in its first quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $54.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $51.7 million.

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