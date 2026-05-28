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Michigan Gov. Whitmer says she won’t run for president in 2028 then backtracks hours later

By WTOP Staff

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan said Thursday she has “nothing to announce” about a possible 2028 presidential bid, stepping back from her comment hours earlier that she will not run for president after leaving office later this year.

“You know, I never thought I would run for governor, so I guess I should know better than to say any of it. Never say never,” Whitmer said when asked later Thursday about the remarks.

“At this juncture, I’ve got nothing to announce,” Whitmer said during an onstage interview following her annual speech at the Mackinac policy conference.

Whitmer has long been viewed by some Democrats as a possible White House contender after her decisive election victories in the closely contested state that Republican Donald Trump has carried twice in presidential votes. Whitmer is term-limited and will be done after this year.

For months Whitmer had offered only cautious answers about her political future. She seemed to put an end to the speculation during an interview earlier Thursday, telling Fox 2 Detroit: “I think there will be a robust group of people running for president. I will not be one of them in 2028.”

But she backtracked later in the day, saying she wanted to “correct the record.” Whitmer said she was answering the “100th question of the morning about it” and said she wasn’t making any plans.

“I guess I’ll smile and say, ‘I’m going to stay focused’ and leave it at that for now,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer has previously said she plans to take time before deciding on her next move politically.

“I don’t know that I’ll put my name on the ballot again. I’m just not sure,” Whitmer said at an April breakfast in Detroit. “But I also am 54 years old. I got a lot of gas in the tank.”

The Mackinac conference has become a hub of presidential speculation, with former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin — both considered possible 2028 contenders — also in attendance.

“If there was someone I believed in, I’d be all in,” Slotkin told The Associated Press. “But I’m not taking it off the table because I want to be a part of that next generation of leaders.”

With Trump in a holding pattern on Iran war, allies and critics worry he risks getting boxed in

By WTOP Staff
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is facing warnings from foes and allies alike that he’s getting boxed in on the Iran war, a conflict he sold as a brief military incursion but that has since settled into a holding pattern. It's been nearly a week since U.S. and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement to extend the ceasefire in the conflict by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran’s nuclear program that required Trump's sign off. But Trump has called for unspecified changes to the agreement and Iranian officials — perhaps calculating that the Republican president is reluctant to restart the bombardment after burning through key weapons systems — are showing no signs they'll give in to new demands. A series of strikes by the U.S. and Iran this week has raised fresh concern that the ceasefire could collapse. Trump on Wednesday downplayed the significance.
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