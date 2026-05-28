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Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.44 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of $5.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.04 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $43.84 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Dell Technologies expects its per-share earnings to be $4.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $44 billion to $45 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Dell Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $17.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $165 billion to $169 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DELL

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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