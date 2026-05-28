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Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $114.7 million.

The Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Burlington Stores expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.20.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.45 to $11.80 per share.

Burlington Stores shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 36% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BURL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BURL

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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