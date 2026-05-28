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Build-A-Bear: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $18.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $125.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.1 million.

Build-A-Bear expects full-year revenue in the range of $530 million to $550 million.

Build-A-Bear shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 11% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBW

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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