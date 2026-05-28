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Best Buy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $276 million.

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring gains, came to $1.28 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The consumer electronics retailer posted revenue of $8.94 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.81 billion.

Best Buy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $41.2 billion to $42.1 billion.

Best Buy shares have declined nearly 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 10%. The stock has decreased 11% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBY

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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