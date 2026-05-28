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Baseball Glance

By WTOP Staff

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 34 19 .642
New York 34 22 .607
Toronto 28 29 .491 8
Baltimore 26 31 .456 10
Boston 23 32 .418 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 33 25 .569
Chicago 29 27 .518 3
Minnesota 27 30 .474
Kansas City 22 34 .393 10
Detroit 22 35 .386 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 28 29 .491
Athletics 27 29 .482 ½
Houston 26 32 .448
Texas 25 31 .446
Los Angeles 22 35 .386 6

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East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 38 19 .667
Philadelphia 29 27 .518
Washington 29 28 .509 9
Miami 26 31 .456 12
New York 23 33 .411 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 20 .623
Chicago 31 26 .544 4
St. Louis 29 25 .537
Cincinnati 29 26 .527 5
Pittsburgh 29 28 .509 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 36 20 .643
Arizona 31 24 .564
San Diego 31 24 .564
San Francisco 22 34 .393 14
Colorado 20 37 .351 16½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Washington 2

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Seattle 9, Athletics 1

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Boston 8, Atlanta 0

Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 15, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Texas 3

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

Atlanta 10, Boston 2

Toronto 2, Baltimore 1

Houston 5, Texas 1

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (Bradley 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Jones 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Samaniego 0-2) at Cleveland (Cecconi 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ureña 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Melton 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-5), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Kolek 3-0) at Texas (Gore 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Crow 0-0) at Houston (Teng 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at Athletics (Severino 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0

Boston 8, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 10, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Holmes 3-2) at Cincinnati (Paddack 0-6), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Jones 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Giolito 2-0) at Washington (Schultz 0-2), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 5-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-5) at St. Louis (Leahy 5-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Crow 0-0) at Houston (Teng 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-4) at Colorado (Lorenzen 2-7), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 6-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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