 Skip to main content

Autodesk: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $491 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.84 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.10 to $3.14.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.40 to $12.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.22 billion.

Autodesk shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $240.24, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADSK

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
Read Next Story

Related News

Iran fires missiles and US strikes Iran facility after reports of faltering peace talks

Jalen Brunson is playing for an NBA championship and maybe for the title of best Knick ever

Pro-Trump candidate takes spotlight in Colombia’s presidential race with vow of crime crackdown