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A man wanted for three killings has been apprehended after an intense search of Hawaii’s Big Island

By WTOP Staff

HONOLULU (AP) — A man wanted in the killings of three men was apprehended Thursday after a massive search of Hawaii’s Big Island, police said.

Police said they deployed “significant resources” to find Jacob Baker, 36, of Pahoa, Hawaii and described him as “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Authorities said they believe he is involved in the deaths of three men: a 69-year-old man found partially submerged in a cement pond, a 79-year-old man who was found just 400-500 feet ( (122 to 152 meters) away, and a third man, also 69, whose body was found about 19 miles (31 kilometers) away.

The killings took place within two days in a remote and mostly rural district that’s a mix of tropical landscape and barren lava fields.

Inside Obama’s presidential museum opening this month: The cost, the books and a beehive

By WTOP Staff
CHICAGO (AP) — The Obama Presidential Center will open June 19 more than a decade after the former president chose his hometown of Chicago for the project. The museum displays campaign memorabilia and presidential artifacts, while its campus showcases a new community basketball court, public library and playground. A look at the numbers behind the former President Barack Obama's presidential museum. $850 million The approximate cost to build the 225-foot museum tower and nearly 20-acre campus, which the Obama Foundation is paying for with private donations. The cost ballooned from the initial estimates of $350 million.
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